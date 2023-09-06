Drought affecting recreational lake and wildlife

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Lake levels across Texoma are continuing to drop, and recreation lakes around the area are also being affected.

Experts say this drought has been threatening the recreation and wildlife of Lake Wichita.

According to Texas Game Warden Dillan Conley water dropping down between 20 and 30 percent has a damaging effect on this body of water.

With the current weather conditions being hot and dry, it could be a waiting game for us all.

”As you can see here, Lake Wichita is down. Water levels across Central to West Texas, up into the panhandle are all down.” Conley explained.

With the levels of Lake Wichita diminishing, Conley says it has become nearly impossible for boaters to reach the shore.

”So boating activity has almost completely vanished on Lake Wichita in particular. The only people able to launch a boat are kayaks. Nothing else really can get on the lake at this point.” Conley said. “There’s no fishing from the peers anymore.”

Conley revealed the drought also has a major impact on fishing.

”Everyone’s having to truck in or hike in for it. And then those have no real good structure. A lot of the structure that we have along the lake, the peers the wood and stuff.” Conley said.

Assistant Executive Director for River Bend Nature Center Jennica Lambert said the drought effects make it difficult for aquatic animals to obtain enough oxygen.

”As lake levels drop, the water gets warmer, and you have fish die-offs. And things that eat fish die because theirs no food, the water becomes murkier and muddier, and they can’t see and they can’t catch prey. There’s a chain of reaction that affects the ecosystem so if you lose prey you end up losing almost the whole thing.” Lambert described.

The effects could be so detrimental, they could carry out into next year.

”We’ll see decreased birthrates in all kinds of stuff not only aquatic animals but also land mammals. There’s going to be fewer insects, and less pollination going. That’s going to impact levels for next year. Drought has huge implications on ecology.” Lambert said.

Lambert wants to remind residents to practice smart water conservation since the water we use is pulled from surrounding lakes.

Of course the city of Wichita Falls remains in a drought watch, our current restrictions affecting mostly when residents can water their lawn.

