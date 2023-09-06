Email City Guide
Lightning Strike Causes Fire

Lake Kickapoo Area
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Late last night lightning struck near Lake Kickapoo causing a fire to erupt.

The fire was located on the corner of 210 and Farmer Road.

The fire was being barricaded.

Megargel to 422 being the area to avoid due to the fire spreading.

There is uncertainty of the acres the fire has taken over, and the firefighters putting a halt on it spreading more.

Stay tuned with news channel 6 as this is a developing story.

