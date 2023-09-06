Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Police Departments struggling to keep and recruit officers

“In the past two years, at least 12 small towns dissolved their police stations”
By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Recruiting and retaining police officers have long been a problem for police stations, but in the aftermath of COVID-19, this problem is rapidly growing.

Pay and perception are two of the main reasons for the decline in officer numbers throughout the U.S.

Social Justice Movements during the peak of COVID-19 highlighting officers using excessive force have impacted how people now perceive them. Which has led to record-low numbers of recruits.

“Thirty years ago when I tested for the department we had over 400 people show up for that initial testing” Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer, Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

“We had 14 people in the academy out of over 400 but now we’re getting smaller numbers. We may only get 57 people or so to show up for the initial testing” Sgt. Eipper said.

At least 521 U.S. towns and cities with populations of 1,000 to 200,000 disbanded policing between 1972 and 2017, according to a peer-reviewed 2022 paper by Rice University Professor of Economics Richard T. Boylan.

So stations across the country have been trying to do things to keep and recruit officers.

“Well we do adjust the pay you know I think here at the Wichita Falls Police Department I think we are definitely competitive when it comes to pay and benefits” Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

For smaller stations, upward mobility is the key reason most officers leave after two years.

“In some respects for new officers, it’s a jump-off point, they come in and get a couple of years of experience and they’ve proven themselves so they’re looking to move to a larger agency where there’s more for them to do,” Olney Police Chief, Dan Birkbeck said.

All stations are currently actively recruiting officers for upcoming testings.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita Falls
The Wichita Theatre unveils the Academy of Performing Arts
Academy of Performing Arts
Kiel Fire Update
Wichita Falls Fire Department updates on Kiel Fire
Texas DPS is canceling all driver's license appointments on Sept. 6 from 7 a.m. to noon.
Texas DPS canceling Wed. morning license appointments due to system outage