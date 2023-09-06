Police Departments struggling to keep and recruit officers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Recruiting and retaining police officers have long been a problem for police stations, but in the aftermath of COVID-19, this problem is rapidly growing.

Pay and perception are two of the main reasons for the decline in officer numbers throughout the U.S.

Social Justice Movements during the peak of COVID-19 highlighting officers using excessive force have impacted how people now perceive them. Which has led to record-low numbers of recruits.

“Thirty years ago when I tested for the department we had over 400 people show up for that initial testing” Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer, Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

“We had 14 people in the academy out of over 400 but now we’re getting smaller numbers. We may only get 57 people or so to show up for the initial testing” Sgt. Eipper said.

At least 521 U.S. towns and cities with populations of 1,000 to 200,000 disbanded policing between 1972 and 2017, according to a peer-reviewed 2022 paper by Rice University Professor of Economics Richard T. Boylan.

So stations across the country have been trying to do things to keep and recruit officers.

“Well we do adjust the pay you know I think here at the Wichita Falls Police Department I think we are definitely competitive when it comes to pay and benefits” Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

For smaller stations, upward mobility is the key reason most officers leave after two years.

“In some respects for new officers, it’s a jump-off point, they come in and get a couple of years of experience and they’ve proven themselves so they’re looking to move to a larger agency where there’s more for them to do,” Olney Police Chief, Dan Birkbeck said.

All stations are currently actively recruiting officers for upcoming testings.

