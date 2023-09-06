TDCJ enters systemwide lockdown and search

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has reported that it is implementing an immediate lockdown and comprehensive search of all correctional facilities within TDCJ to address challenges stemming from an increase in contraband and drug-related inmate homicides.

According to TDCJ, the volume of illegal narcotics entering the system has increased over the last five years, impacting the safety of inmates and correctional staff. Additionally, inmate-on-inmate homicides have increased, most of which are believed to tie back to illegal drugs.

TDCJ will limit inmates’ movement and contact with people outside the prison, and inmates and staff will be subjected to intense searches to intercept and find contraband. Further, TDCJ is completing the rollout of its digital mail program to limit the contraband sent through traditional mail services.

Additionally, TDCJ is implementing K9s and specialized search resources and canceling visitation until the lockdown is complete. Anyone entering a TDCJ facility will be subject to a comprehensive search.

Normal operations will resume after the comprehensive searches have been completed.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.