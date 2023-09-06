Texoma Gives is just a few hours away

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the largest day of giving in Texoma just around the corner, Texoma Gives and non-profits are getting ready to have a successful day. The committee chair of Texoma Gives is excited about tomorrow’s event and said it’s something him and his team have been working hard on for months.

“It feels like a long time coming and it;s been in the planning stages for many months,” said Committee Chair, Michael Stanford.

Texoma Gives is all about raising awareness for non-profits.

“You can search for your favorite organization, you can even search by cause. If you have a passion for a particular cause you can search by that cause and find organizations to connect with your passion,” said Stanford.

One non-profit officials who in on the receiving end will be hoping like the other non-profits on the list to get support and here’s why.

“We’re having disasters right here in Wichita Falls. We responded to the apartment complex fire and we also opened up a cooling shelter during the down burst storm and worked with Evangelical Temple to open an overnight shelter so we never know when disaster is going to strike and we need to make sure we have those funds available so when people are in need that we take care of that for them and they don’t have to worry about those issues,” said Kara Nickens, executive director of The American Red Cross.

Texoma Gives is hoping to raise $2 million dollars tomorrow.

“It’s always important to support our local organizations that are doing so much good for our communities so meeting and beating should always be the game. The main thing tomorrow that we’re trying to do is certainly raise funds but we’re trying to connect donors with causes that they care about,” said Standford.

Nickens said if people qualify they can receive the help they need.

“We’re going to offer them food, shelter, they may qualify for monetary assistance and then we don’t monitor what they use that money for if they use it for. If they need to use it to get shelter they can do that. If they need to replace drivers license, or clothes to go to work, that theirs to do with. AND WHAT WE ALSO DO is we link them with other organizations to that we know can be of other assistance for them,” said Nickens.

“Raise awareness about all the great organizations that are in our community that do so much good and we’re just trying to shine a light on that in this one day of giving,” said Stanford.

