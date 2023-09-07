Another hot day in the triple digits 9/7 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will continue the trend of the warmer temperatures all across Texoma. We will see mostly sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph. We will see a high of 108 degrees as the heat dome has shifted back over towards Texoma. We will see overnight lows in the upper 70s.

Heading into Friday, temperatures will remain in the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 110 degrees with an overnight low of 72 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see partly cloudy skies with sustained winds blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph. We will have a slight chance for an isolated shower headed into the afternoon.. Overall, it will be a hot day for any outdoor activities. Always remember to stay hydrated!

Saturday will be a cooler day, returning to the double digits. We will see a high of 97 degrees. That High pressure system has shifted over towards the West, giving us a break from the extreme heat for a few days. Winds will be blowing from the northeast at 10-15 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 70 degrees. We will also have an afternoon chance for an isolated shower or two.

For Sunday, we will remain in the double digits as that heat dome has shrunk and shifted back towards the west. We will see a high of 95 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the southeast at 15-20 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 66 degrees. We will see a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

As we head into Monday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of only 90 with winds blowing from the northeast at 10-15 mph.

On Tuesday we will see a high of a comfortable 84 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be gusty blowing from the northeast at 15-20 mph. We will have a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Wednesday, we will remain in the double digits, seeing a high of 86 degrees with a chance for an isolated shower.

Have a great weekend! -Weatherman J

