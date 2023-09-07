Faith Mission participates in Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Brad Pickett came to talk about the importance of participating in Texoma Gives and how it helps Faith Mission is various ways.

Faith Mission has many programs to help with eliminating homelessness and reconstructing lives.

Some services provided are the homeless shelter and the addiction recovery program and case management services.

Brad expressed how great it is for people not only to participate in Texoma Gives to reach goal but also going to Faith Mission as well.

Hoping to reach the goal of $150,000 this year, so for more information visit faithmissionwf.org

