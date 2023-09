WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, the fourth winner in our Chill Down Texoma giveaway was announced.

This week’s winner of a free portable air conditioner is Sharon Bond.

We are giving away two more over the next two weeks.

To nominate someone, fill out the nomination form here.

Congratulations to Sharon from us here at News Channel 6.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.