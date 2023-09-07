Governor Greg Abbott Expanding NARCAN program to entire state

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott allocated 60,000 more units of NARCAN to be delivered to state police departments.

Officials say this expansion will help reduce the number of Fentanyl overdoses in the community.

NARCAN has been used by law enforcement since April, but this new ration will make sure all Texas communities have access to this life-saving medication.

“I do believe that this pill, this drug Fentanyl is the devil.” Mother of Fentanyl victim Silvia Martinez said. “I feel like you become so addicted that it overpowers your mind and your body.”

On September 19, 2022, Martinez lost her 19-year-old daughter, Alize Martinez to a Fentanyl overdose.

Since Alize’s death, she has made it her mission to share the true dangers of the drug.

She hopes supplying officers with NARCAN can prevent more deaths.

“Alize has so many friends out there that are still addicted, and they don’t have resources. I pray and hope that their parents can now get the resources they need just in case they find their child they’ll be able to save them, and save them from having to deal with a tragic loss.” Martinez explained.

The nasal spray could mean the difference between life and death.

“The NARCAN goes in through the nose as a spray, and what it does is it blocks the receptors of the drug, of the Fentanyl so the person can start breathing again. Because the Fentanyl shuts down the breathing part of the brain.” Wichita Falls Police Department PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper explained.

”Enough Fentanyl on the tip of a pencil is enough to kill you and we want to educate our students.” Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee stated.

Dr. Lee said the district is being proactive in educating students about the dangers of Fentanyl.

”In addition to that, if there was an overdose in the classroom or on the district grounds, what do they need to do what does that look like? And then third and finally, we will have the Narcan product available district-wide in case something happens.” Dr. Lee said.

Martinez said this move by Governor Abbott is invaluable.

“I think it’s great because it needs to be everywhere to save as many lives as we can.”

NARCAN will be distributed to all of Texas police departments as part of the statewide “One Pill Kills” Campaign.

This will include independent school districts and higher education police departments.

The exact amount given to an area is based on county population and size.

Experts say not to take any unknown medication because you can never be sure what you’re taking; so avoiding the risk is safer than an assumption.

