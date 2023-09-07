Holiday Education Foundation participating in Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Matthew Lang spoke about the Holiday Education Foundation is a new nonprofit that supports the needs for the Holiday school district.

Supporting the system from teachers to students, whether it is teacher funds or student scholarships.

Explaining that the money earned will benefit everything within the school district in Holiday, Texas.

With no predetermined goal, but they are hoping to get as much as possible, to build a platform for future years.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.