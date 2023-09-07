Email City Guide
Our Blood Institute partners with Comanche Cares Foundation for blood drive

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEVOL, Okla. (KAUZ) - The Comanche Cares Foundation will partner with Our Blood Institute on Monday, Sept. 11, for a blood drive at the Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol, Okla.

The drive will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and those who successfully contribute will receive refreshments, a free t-shirt, and $10 in Comanche Credit for Comanche Rewards Club Members.

Individuals must be 18 years old and provide valid ID to participate.

The Comanche Red River Hotel Casino is located at 96747 OK-36 in Devol, Okla.

