Our Blood Institute partners with Comanche Cares Foundation for blood drive

DEVOL, Okla. (KAUZ) - The Comanche Cares Foundation will partner with Our Blood Institute on Monday, Sept. 11, for a blood drive at the Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol, Okla.

The drive will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and those who successfully contribute will receive refreshments, a free t-shirt, and $10 in Comanche Credit for Comanche Rewards Club Members.

Individuals must be 18 years old and provide valid ID to participate.

The Comanche Red River Hotel Casino is located at 96747 OK-36 in Devol, Okla.

