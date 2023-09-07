Email City Guide
Punishment trial for Amber McDaniel set to begin soon

(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The punishment trial for 33-year-old Amber McDaniel is to be held on Monday, September 11.

After McDaniel pleaded guilty to charges related to her son, Wilder McDaniel’s murder, her punishment trial was moved to Tarrant County. The motion for the change of venue was approved by 30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight, on August 30.

On Monday, September 11, jury selection will begin in Tarrant County at the Jim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth.

The selected jury will determine McDaniel’s punishment for her two felony charges of Child Endangerment and Tampering.

McDaniel can potentially be charged with up to 24 months in a state jail for her child endangerment charge and up to 10 years in prison for her charge of tampering, according to court documents.

Stick with News Channel 6 to follow Amber McDaniel’s case.

