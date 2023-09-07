Record Heat Continues for Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday will likely be another day of record-breaking heat with highs getting up close to 110. There is a weak front in the area that may trigger a few storms late in the day or evening. These may have some impacts on high school football games. Temperatures will come down a little on Saturday and Sunday, but bigger changes arrive starting Monday and for much of next week. Temperatures will be a lot cooler, and we may get a lot wetter!

