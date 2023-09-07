Email City Guide
Ringing in victory: Henrietta girl returns home amid cancer remission

Kennedy was three when she was first diagnosed with leukemia.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - After two years of cancer treatments, Kennedy Elenburg returns home after reaching remission. Her community will escort her to the courthouse square, where she will ring the bell that signals the end of active cancer treatment.

Kennedy was three-years-old when she was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2021. The news devastated her family, and they didn’t know if she would survive the challenges she would soon face.

Kennedy’s type of cancer has a 90 percent five-year survival rate, but the journey is grueling, consisting of bone marrow biopsies, spinal taps, transfusions, hair loss, and nausea.

Kennedy’s hometown of Henrietta banded together to help her and her family overcome their trials by conducting fundraisers to help with medical costs and lodging while Kennedy was in the hospital. The Henrietta Cheerleaders rallied around Kennedy and made her a part of their team, and her community showed the kind of love and support that only comes from a tight-knit community like Henrietta.

On Monday, Sept. 25, at 5 p.m., Kennedy will return home, escorted by her community, and ring the bell in front of Vitality Cheer to celebrate reaching remission and the end of active treatment.

Though Kennedy will have a long road ahead to ensure her cancer doesn’t return, achieving remission is a huge milestone!

