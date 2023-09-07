Stormy Johnson pleaded guilty and sentenced for murder of Logan Cline

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Stormy Johnson, biological mother of Logan Cline, pleaded guilty to the murder of Logan and to tampering with evidence.

Johnson was given the maximum sentence she could receive for the murder of Cline and the tampering charge, which is life in prison and 20 years, respectively.

The charge of felony murder was given to Johnson due to her endangering Cline by giving Corey Trumbull access to the child while the abuse was happening, according to a press release.

Johnson was charged with tampering with evidence for her role in helping hide her son’s body after he was murdered by Trumbull, according to officials.

Lexi Cline, Johnson’s 18-year-old daughter, gave a victim impact statement on behalf of her murdered brother Logan at the sentencing.

Johnson was indicted on murder charges back in 2021.

