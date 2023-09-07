Email City Guide
Texoma Gives 2023: Day of Giving

(Texoma Gives)
By Spencer R. Smith
Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Donations for Texoma Gives can be made here.

News Channel 6 will be matching all donations made during our minute match times:

  • 6:06 a.m.
  • 12:06 p.m.
  • 6:06 p.m.

For every donation made, we here at News Channel 6 will donate $10, for up to $600 at each minute match.

A total of 239 non-profits and organizations will be participating in the 2023 Texoma Gives.

Texoma Gives is an area-wide day to bring the region together and to raise money and awareness for Texoma nonprofits.

This initiative is organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation.

