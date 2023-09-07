Texoma Gives is underway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma Gives has been underway for over six hours, and Texoma has shown local non-profits lots of support. The community has helped to raise close to $700,000 thus far. Texoma Gives Day is one of the easiest ways to give to non-profits. By making a minimum donation of $10, you can help support an agency of your choice.

Michael Stanford, committee chairman of Texoma Gives, said they believe they will meet or exceed their goal of two million dollars, which they are very proud of.

“Hopefully, that total will just continue to grow,” Stanford said, “The main objective is to raise funds but also to raise awareness. To connect our community with causes that we care about, and just let them know that there is a lot of organizations out there that are doing a lot of good and connect them.”

Local non-profit groups said Texoma Gives can be one of their biggest fundraising days of the year. Southern Grit Advocacy said their funding comes from donations.

”The donations fund training for adults and professionals. It funds prevention education for K-12th,” said Vicky Payne, executive director of Southern Grit. “It supports awareness events, and it funds anything we do for survivors, so donations and contributions and kind are very critical for our organizations.”

