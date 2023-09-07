Town Hall meeting for proposed water contract

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Concerned citizens of Wichita Falls met for a town hall meeting this evening to discuss what exactly the selling of some of the city’s water could mean.

This meeting comes after the city announced in August that they were in talks about selling water to a hydrogen plant in Oklaunion.

The contract would have the city sell 6-and-a-half billion gallons of water each year for the next 40 years.

“Well in my opinion there aren’t very many benefits. I’m against the contract " Businessman Steve Smith said.

“Even after hearing what the city had to say I don’t think we should be passing this. The possible drawbacks of this contract far outweigh the advantages” Smith said.

Steve Smith was once the co-owner of Smith’s Gardentown in Wichita Falls. He sold his half of the business when the last drought happened between 2011-2015.

He called the town hall meeting to inform residents of the exact ramifications this contract could have.

“I was here doing the last drought, and it got really bad. So, I don’t see why all the hard work we did back then to help if another drought comes up would just be sold for money” Smith said.

Several city officials were at the meeting and explained to community members why they had just now announced the deal.

“Trying to get some of that coffee shop talk out,” Wichita Falls Mayor, Stephen Santellana said.

“People are throwing these real crazy figures out there of what we are doing in the city of Wichita Falls and what we are supposed to be doing. So, I had the staff put together a beautiful question-and-answer kind of deal, and that way we can get the correct facts out to people” Mayor Santellana said.

The audience at the town hall meeting was very split on supporting the new deal.

Several local community members just didn’t understand why the city would want to sell the water. Then those who were in support just wanted more information.

“I’m not against it nor for the contract I just want to understand what it is about” Local resident, Mike Erikson said.

“Why are we doing it now, why forty years you know what’s the rush? So, I just need more information so I can decide whether I want to support it or no” Erikson said.

The next City Council Meeting will be September 19, and city officials invite all to come out and be heard.

