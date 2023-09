WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced its Teacher Spotlight Award for the month of September.

This month’s winner is Joyce McCurdy.

McCurdy is an English teacher and campus instructional leader at Kirby Middle School.

We here at News Channel 6 would like to say ‘congratulations’ to Joyce McCurdy on receiving this honor.

