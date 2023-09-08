Email City Guide
Big Changes are Almost Here

Triple digits are almost done for the year.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There will be a few storms around this evening that could produce some dangerous lightning strikes, hail, and strong wind gusts. Not everyone sees a storm, but if you do, it could be strong. The weekend still looks pretty warm, but not quite as hot as it has been. Highs on Saturday will rise into the upper 90s and middle 90s on Sunday. There could be a few storms around Sunday, but better rain chances head our way starting Monday of next week. We could see on and off rain for several days next week, along with much cooler weather.

One More Really Hot Day