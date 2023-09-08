WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Megan Sila came to talk about the program Boy Scouts of America and everything that they have to offer.

Mentioning how the program gets the kids out of the house and use the outdoors as a classroom to learn various skills.

A program that is good for the community by giving back thousands of volunteer hours and much more.

Upcoming events were brought up such as the fall recruitment.

Tomorrow’s event on September 8th, is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the scout shop located at 3604 Maplewood Ave, Wichita Falls.

There will be a camping demonstration, smores, hotdogs, BB range, face painting and more.

