City View Elementary closed due to water leak

.
(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City View Elementary School is closed, Friday, September 8th due to a water leak on the elementary campus, according to district officials.

The closure is not affecting the secondary campuses.

Officials are asking parents of elementary school students to pick up their students as soon as possible. Staff will remain on campus to help escort students to their rides. District officials say normal bus routes will run this afternoon for students unable to be picked up early. In addition, students remaining at the elementary campus will be moved to the secondary campus where water is still available.

Officials say the cause of the leak has been found and they expect it to be fixed before classes resume on Monday.

