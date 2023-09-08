Finding property insurance could become more difficult

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Property insurance can be a hassle to set up, and trying to file a claim after a natural disaster can leave you with a headache.

According to a local insurance expert, moves made by some well-known insurance companies could make things more difficult for property owners.

These agencies have announced they will no longer write new coverage plans in some regions, and local experts say this includes the Lone Star State.

The move is expected to create issues for homeowners, businesses and nonprofits.

“We had gotten a letter in the mail that the people who are carrying our insurance were no longer going to be carrying our insurance anymore, so our insurance agent had to go back out and find somebody new for us, and so far the new quotes have not been kind,” Executive Director of CHild Care Partners, Keri Goins said.

CCP’s Learning Center was decimated by the microburst in Aug. leaving the organization looking for a way to deal with repairs.

“All of those kids that were there are displaced right now inside our gymnasium, so they’re getting care, but we have 90 days, and we’re down to about 60 now, to get some resolution and move forward before we have issues with our licensing,” Goins said.

Due to natural disasters becoming all too common, some insurers are pulling out of certain areas, and in places like Texoma we experience almost every type of natural disaster.

According to Rachel Pond, owner of Pond Insurance Agency, whether you file a claim or not it could mean more money from your pocket.

“They may not have made a claim at all, but because of just a carrier rate increase they have a significant rate increase on their policy, and then sometimes because the inspections are so strict, if they move carriers the inspection may come back to where they say ‘ok, your roof is not acceptable,’ and then that creates another problem,” Pond said.

According to Pond, not all insurers are pulling out, but most that remain are still changing policies and making coverage harder to get and more expensive.

“And if they’re not pulling out of Texas, they’re either raising their rates drastically, they’re increasing the wind-hail deductible requirements, or they’re becoming super strict on their inspections and their roof requirements, and we’re just dealing with rate increases that we’ve never seen,” Pond said.

Limited options leave people with questions for people wanting reliable coverage.

“A lot of the companies that we’re used to using, so who are we going to get coverage through. Are they going to be a reputable company? Are they going to take care of you? Have you spent all this money and not going to get good service from them? It’s... it’s hard,” Goins said.

