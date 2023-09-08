The last day of triple digits before a pattern change 9/8 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will continue the trend of the hot temperatures all across Texoma. We will see mostly sunny skies with gusty winds blowing from the southwest at 20-25 mph. We will see a high of 108 degrees as the heat dome has shifted back over towards Texoma. We will see overnight lows in the low 70s.

Heading into Saturday, temperatures will drop back down out of the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 99 degrees with an overnight low of 72 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see partly cloudy skies with sustained winds blowing from the northeast at 10-15 mph. We will have a slight chance for an isolated shower headed into the afternoon. Overall, it will be a hot day for any outdoor activities. Always remember to stay hydrated!

Sunday will be a cooler day, returning to the double digits once again. We will see a high of 97 degrees. That High pressure system has shifted over towards the west, giving us a break from the extreme heat for a few days. Winds will be blowing from the southeast at 15-20 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 67 degrees. We will also have an afternoon chance for an isolated shower or two.

For Monday, we will remain in the double digits as that heat dome has shrunk and shifted back towards the west. We will see a high of 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the northeast at 15-20 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 65 degrees. We will see a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

As we head into Tuesday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of only 81 with winds blowing from the northeast at 10-15 mph.

On Wednesday, we will see a high of a comfortable 82 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be gusty blowing from the northeast at 10-15 mph. We will have a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Thursday, we will remain in the double digits, seeing a high of 83 degrees with a chance for an isolated shower.

Have a great weekend! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.