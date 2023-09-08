Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Let’s ‘taco ‘bout’ the third annual Taco Fest with Roger Palma

Someone cooking peppers and meat from last year's Taco Fest (2022).
Someone cooking peppers and meat from last year's Taco Fest (2022).(KAUZ)
By Mekala Conway and Chantale Belefanti
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Taco Fest returns for a third year after its humble beginning as a response to an online bullying campaign against Mayor Santellana, according to Roger Palma. This year’s fest will occur on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the downtown Farmers’ Market on Ohio St.

“Our mayor turned it into an event. We have more in common here in Texas, and “taco-eater” was a name they would use,” Palma said. “He made a challenge that if he had so many likes and shares, he would throw a taco party.”

And throw a party, he did. According to Palma, Mayor Santellana’s post received an overwhelming response, and Taco Fest was born.

With help from the Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative, the first Taco Fest was thrown together in just a few weeks, and after that, the community decided to keep it going.

However, now the fest has a new twist.

“Instead of doing social media bullying, we’re going to raise money for scholarships,” Palma says. According to Zavala’s website, various scholarships are available to all demographics seeking to continue their education.

This year, attendees can expect a wide variety of tacos, including unique tacos only available for Taco Fest. They can also expect live music, dancing, alcoholic refreshments, and a kid zone hosted by the nonprofit Action Against Opioids.

According to Palma, Taco Fest is meant to celebrate diversity through one thing that brings us all together: eating tacos.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Texoma Gives 2023: Day of Giving
Fourth winner of Chill Down Texoma announced
Child Care Partners prepares for Baby Bowl
Texoma Gives: Child Care Partners’ Baby Bowl fundraiser
Kennedy was three when she was first diagnosed with leukemia.
Ringing in victory: Henrietta girl returns home amid cancer remission