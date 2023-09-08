Email City Guide
‘Mabel’ she’s born with it: Emily’s Legacy presents Mabel as this week’s POTW

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week, Emily’s Legacy spotlights Mabel as this week’s Pet of the Week!

Mabel is an 11-year-old chihuahua with a surgical history that includes a hernia and benign tumor removal. Mabel’s medical history also has arthritic joints and cataracts, likely due to her age.

Emily’s Legacy states that a home with adults who gently care for her would be best for Mabel. She is a sweet and friendly dog that loves people but is not suited for an active lifestyle.

To adopt Mabel, those interested can visit her at Petco tomorrow, Sept. 9, from noon to 4 p.m. or contact the rescue on social media.

