Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man charged of Assault Family Violence

On Ridgeway Drive in Wichita Falls
Last night the Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on Ridgeway Drive.
Last night the Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on Ridgeway Drive.(KAUZ)
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Last night the Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on Ridgeway Drive.

The police were told there was a man in the front yard with a firearm, once police arrived the man retreated back into the home.

After a failed attempt to get the man to exit the home swat was called in.

The home was secured around 2:30 a.m. and the man along with the other residents of the home came out on their own, and no forced entry was taken.

The man has been taken into custody and arrested on a charge of assault family violence.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Texoma Gives ‘Day of Giving’ raises over $1,600,000
Texoma Gives 2023: Day of Giving
Punishment trial for Amber McDaniel set to begin soon
Governor Abbott allotted 60,000 units of NARCAN to law-enforcement in the state of Texas
Governor Greg Abbott Expanding NARCAN program to entire state