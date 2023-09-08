Man charged of Assault Family Violence

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Last night the Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on Ridgeway Drive.

The police were told there was a man in the front yard with a firearm, once police arrived the man retreated back into the home.

After a failed attempt to get the man to exit the home swat was called in.

The home was secured around 2:30 a.m. and the man along with the other residents of the home came out on their own, and no forced entry was taken.

The man has been taken into custody and arrested on a charge of assault family violence.

