Overnight standoff situation leads to arrest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was booked into jail early Friday morning following an hour-long standoff with police. Alfredo Garcia, 18, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Violence.

At 1:42 a.m. Friday, officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Ridgeway Dr. for a disturbance. The caller told dispatch her daughter called saying her boyfriend was choking her before the line was disconnected. Then, the caller was unable to reestablish contact with her daughter.

According to the arrest warrant, when police got to the scene, an officer saw a shirtless man in the home’s front and heard what he believed to be the sound of a handgun slide being “racked.” The officer drew his weapon and reported seeing a black handgun in the man’s hand.

The officer ordered the man to show his hands and drop the gun numerous times, but the suspect went back into the home through the front door and closed it behind him. Officers quickly drew a perimeter around the scene and began commanding residents in the home to come out, with no response or cooperation.

Garcia’s girlfriend eventually came outside to speak with police. Court documents say she was initially hesitant to give them information but revealed that she and Garcia had argued about their four-month-old baby. The victim stated the argument became physical after she complained that Garcia didn’t help with their child.

The victim said Garcia then pushed her inside the house and placed both hands around her neck, grabbing her. She told police she could still breathe. Another woman came out of the home to speak with police. She claimed she was asleep through the ordeal but did confirm the only people inside the house were herself, the victim, Garcia, and the child.

Officers also spoke with Garcia when he came outside after an hour. He told police he pushed the victim after an argument but did not mention placing his hands around her neck. WFPD officers took Garcia into custody and booked him into the Wichita County Jail. At the time this story was originally published, he remained behind bars on a $5,000 bond.

