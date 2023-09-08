Texoma Gives ‘Day of Giving’ raises over $1,600,000

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As of 10:07 p.m. the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation raised $1,674,126 for various nonprofits through the 2023 Texoma Gives fundraiser on September 7.

The goal of the 2023 Texoma Gives was $2 million in donations to local nonprofit organizations. In 2022, Texoma Gives raised $2,016,270.

The Texoma Gives fundraiser began in 2016 and has raised an estimated $11 million after the 8th annual fundraiser comes to an end.

News Channel 6 matched donations made during our minute match times throughout the day. For every donation made, we here at News Channel 6 donated $10 for up to $600 at each minute match.

Two hundred thirty-nine nonprofits and organizations participated in the 2023 Texoma Gives.

Texoma Gives is an area-wide day to unite the region and raise money and awareness for Texoma nonprofits.

The Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation organizes this initiative.

