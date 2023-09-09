Cowlan fire in Baylor County burns 5,000 acres

SEYMOUR, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to a request for assistance at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, for a large fire burning about 10 miles east of Seymour. According to the Forest Service, the fire is burning mesquite shrub, juniper, and grass vegetation.

According to InciWeb, the fire has burned 5,000 acres and is five percent contained. The Forest Service plans to use dozers to construct containment lines around the fire and aircraft to make strategic drops to slow its spread. Engine crews will work to hold the lines and address areas of concern to keep the fire contained.

According to our reporters on the scene, local responders, such as the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, Archer County, and Baylor County, have aided in attempting to contain this fire.

