Cowlan fire in Baylor County burns 5,000 acres

According to InciWeb, the Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System...
According to InciWeb, the Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System are working with local responders to contain the fire.(Joseph Saint)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to a request for assistance at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, for a large fire burning about 10 miles east of Seymour. According to the Forest Service, the fire is burning mesquite shrub, juniper, and grass vegetation.

According to InciWeb, the fire has burned 5,000 acres and is five percent contained. The Forest Service plans to use dozers to construct containment lines around the fire and aircraft to make strategic drops to slow its spread. Engine crews will work to hold the lines and address areas of concern to keep the fire contained.

According to our reporters on the scene, local responders, such as the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, Archer County, and Baylor County, have aided in attempting to contain this fire.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this story.

