Wichita County authorities seize 10,000 fentanyl pills

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Patrick Lewis was detained for fentanyl possession earlier this week in Wichita Falls. The county held a press conference on Sept. 8, where the prosecution team revealed details of the arrest. They want to remind the community that Wichita County takes the dangers of the drug seriously.

Prosecutors share that authorities seized 10,000 pills from Lewis’s possession, thanks to the combined efforts of Burkburnett Police Department and Wichita County’s Drug Enforcement Agency. Lewis stored the pills in toy packaging, according to First Assistant Prosecutor for Wichita County Dobie Kosub, who said such actions put young people at more risk of exposure.

“Well, this stuff right here is 100 times more potent than morphine, and that’s what makes it so deadly for our community, our children, for kids going to our schools,” Kosub explained.

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie shared that his team will take any necessary action to stop those dealing with fentanyl pills.

“We’re sick of the fentanyl homicides in this community. We’re sick and tired of it, and we’re going to use every tool in our arsenal,” Gillespie stated.

He stated that if police have enough evidence to connect a fentanyl overdose to someone’s death, they will charge the alleged dealer with felony murder. He said the county already has trials pending for individuals accused of murder regarding fentanyl deals. According to Gillespie, if a person is caught dealing fentanyl to someone and they die from an overdose, they could spend 20 years to life in prison.

”It is shocking and horrifying to me that 10,000 pills were coming into our community by an individual who knew he was bringing fentanyl in. This was not an accident; this was exactly what he ordered,” said Gillespie. ”One pill can kill. One pill has killed many people right here in our community.”

Since September of last year, more than 15 fentanyl-related arrests have been made within Wichita County alone.

During the press conference, Gillespie also urged parents to educate their children about the dangers of the pill.

