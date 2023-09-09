The Wichita Theatre celebrates 115 years with exciting events

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Theatre has been a beloved cultural institution in Wichita Falls since its debut as an opera house in 1908. Through the decades, the theatre has operated as a movie theatre before returning to its roots as a place for live entertainment.

This year, the Wichita Theatre celebrates 115 years of entertainment with a few events celebrating the magic of theatre and cinema.

Anniversary Celebration Extravaganza

Join the theatre on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in the original art deco lobby of the building for hors d’oeuvres, followed by a screening of “Casablanca’ on the main stage. Tickets are available for $25 each.

Attendees at the September 30th celebration event will have the chance to win exciting door prizes, including tickets to upcoming productions and even season tickets for one lucky winner! You must be present to win.

“Into the Woods” - A Classic Musical

Enjoy commemorative pricing on “Into the Woods” on the main stage in honor of the theatre’s anniversary. The show runs from Oct. 6 until Oct. 21, and commemorative pricing ends Oct. 1:

Adults: $21 (Regularly $31)

Senior/Military: $19 (Regularly $28)

Students: $14 (Regularly $20)

Kids: $11 (Regularly $18)

Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” Movie Night

Enjoy a spine-chilling screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets include a helping of popcorn and a beverage.

The theatre also offers a package ticket deal for all three events for $45.

For ticket information and reservations, please visit our website at www.wichitatheatre.com or call our box office at (940) 723-9037.

