3RD ANNUAL TACO FEST HELD DOWNTOWN(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The third annual Taco Fest took place in the downtown Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market.

Thousands of Wichitans gathered for the event with food trucks, vendors and contests for everyone to enjoy.

It was all started by Mayor Stephen Santellana to fight against hatred in a positive way.

“It was from a negative comment on Facebook, he turned it around and said, ‘Everyone loves tacos, so what? Let’s do a festival,’ and so he decided to do the festival with us, Zavala, and all the proceeds go to scholarships for the higher education for students to go through,” President of Zavala, Ruby Garrett said.

The event is all about bringing the community together in celebration through good food and providing opportunities to our local youth.

