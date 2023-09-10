Fall Knocking on the Door

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s over! It’s finally over! The long, awful stretch of triple digit temperatures look to finally be over! We *almost* hit 100 today, but we were able to stay just a hair under 100 degrees today. Starting tomorrow, we can begin to knock on the doors of Fall. Temperatures tomorrow will still be hot, but we will be a few degrees lower than what we experienced today with temperatures topping out in the mid 90s. Starting Monday, we see a big change in our weather pattern. Temperatures will drop down into the 80s, and rain chances look great. This time around, it doesn’t look to be hit-and-miss storms. Instead, it looks to be widespread rain all across Texoma. We desperately need the rain so this is being welcomed with open arms. We continue to see Fall like temperatures throughout the rest of the week. Along with those Fall like temperatures, we also have multiple days with good chances for rainfall which could result in a good soaking for Texoma!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.