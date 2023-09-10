Fiestas Patrias returns to Wichita Falls after 3 years of being on hold

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A festival three years in the making has returned to Downtown Wichita Falls. Our Lady of Guadalupe church held Fiestas Patrias for the first time since 2019.

Sounds of horse shows clacking, good music, and children shouting for joy filled Scott Ave. as the parade took place celebrating Mexico’s upcoming independence day.

“It’s also our obligation I feel, as Hispanics, to be able to educate others of the culture and the reason for our 16th of Sept. it is to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day, and what an honor that is to be able to share part of our culture with the entire community,” co-emcee of the event, Amanda Garcia said.

“For me it’s a privilege to share the stage and not only see the parade, but see how the community takes ownership in how we can do and celebrate our traditions continually,” co-emcee of the event, Leticia Nieto said.

In spite of the heat, hundreds of families gathered downtown to watch the parade and enjoying the culture.

“Everyone showed up with so much... a high level of excitement, and their floats, their parade, the floats and the band being here was just a great event, a great turn out for all,” Garcia said.

If you missed the parade you can still mark your calendar for Saturday, Sept. 16, that’s when Grand Jamaica Festival will be taking place.

