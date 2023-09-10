Email City Guide
Fire Fighters walk Gordon Lake to honor victims and first responders of 9/11

By Blake Hill
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Ahead of this year’s anniversary of 9/11, the Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department held their third annual walk around Gordon Lake in honor of those that served and the lives lost.

“It’s a very important to me because of what happened in 2011, we make four laps around the lake. One for each Tower, one for flight 93 and one for the Pentagon, so that’s our four rounds,” IPVFD Fire Chief Andy Payne said.

They were joined by the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department, Sheppard Air Force Base Fire Department and the Iowa Park ISD JROTC students to honor those lost 22 years ago.

With 25 people in attendance to make the walk, they marched on, some fire fighters even went as far as to wearing their gear.

“We had Wichita West Fire department, volunteer fire department, coming out to assist us along with Shepherd Air Force Base fire department. If you look behind me, if you can see it, they brought their ladders out with a flag it’s just more representation for 9/11 for everybody, so it was nice to have them come out today and represent as well,” Chief Payne said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

