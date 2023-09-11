Email City Guide
Atmos Energy and United Way host 9/11 lunch

Atmos Energy and NTAUW partner to honor firefighters for their work.
Atmos Energy and NTAUW partner to honor firefighters for their work.
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy and United Way of Wichita Falls came together to serve lunch to local firemen in honor of 9/11.

Manager of Public Affairs for Atmos Energy Pam Hughes Pak said today was the best day to show those who put their lives on the line a token of gratitude.

“I mean they are above and beyond in the 110 degrees wearing their suits. I mean, especially, on 9/11, you know all of the sacrifices they take to keep us safe so we just wanted to say thank you in a small way,” Hughes Pak said.

These two organizations prepared 300 meals for firefighters to enjoy. The crew served plates with fresh burgers off the grill and a heaping serving of sides like fries and potato salad.

Organizers revealed they had a pretty big turnout and they cannot wait to host this lunch for firefighters next year.

