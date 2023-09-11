Email City Guide
Cool and Wet Start to the Week

By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today was the last day of Summer! Well, not actually, but sort of - at least for this week. Our Fall-like week kicks off overnight tonight as a cluster of storms will be moving into Texoma. These storms will be bringing heavy rain, plentiful lighting, and some isolated strong wind gusts. However, the rain chances don’t stop there. Rain chances will persist throughout all of tomorrow, bringing us some MUCH needed rain. Some places, especially in west and northern Texoma could see some rainfall totals around an inch. Temperatures tomorrow will also be much cooler. Temperatures will sit in the low 80s across much of Texoma, but places such as western Texoma and northern Texoma could see temps that das temperatures will be in the low 80s and rain chances are present each day of the week!on’t break 80. Regardless. mostly wet and cool conditions will be in place tomorrow. The rest of the week features much of the same with high temperatures in the low 80s and rain chances every day!

