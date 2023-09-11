Email City Guide
Fall Arrives in Cool and Wet Fashion

Temperatures near or below 80 along with multiple rounds of rain
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fall is here! Finally! We are starting the day out with thundershowers all across Texoma as a cold front sweeps across Texoma. These thundershowers are providing Texoma with some MUCH need rainfall. Rain will continue throughout the entirety of the day, though we will see some pauses in the rain - especially in the evening. Rain will be heavy throughout the morning and into lunchtime. Dinner looks to be clear, though some thick cloud cover will be present. Another lump some of rain looks to come tonight and last into the overnight hours. Temperatures are sure to bring a smile to peoples’ faces if they enjoy Fall temperatures. Temperatures today will top out just a degree or two above 80, but some places might not even reach 80 degrees today. We keep this trend for the upcoming week as wet and cool temperatures will be the story of the week. Welcome to Texoma, Fall!

