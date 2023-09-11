Five year old Kennedy Elenburg wins the battle with Leukemia

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a month to honor those with pediatric cancer.

In Clay County, 5-year-old Kennedy Elenburg will be honored for winning her battle with Leukemia this month with a bell-ringing celebration.

The Elenburg family wants to encourage the entire community to come out to the celebration.

There’s no better time to commemorate Kennedy’s journey than to celebrate with her this month.

Kennedy’s mother, Kendra Elenburg said the journey was very emotional, but Kennedy is a very brave and courageous girl.

”She has to endure things no child should have to go through.” Kendra said.

In July 2021 the Elenburgs life changed, they discovered their daughter was diagnosed with Leukemia at just 3-years-old.

” It’s just incredible to see how much she’s grown. She was diagnosed at 3, so in a way, I feel like her innocence and childhood were taken away from her.” Kendra explained.

Kendra said it was a difficult time for their family, but being patient with the process helped them through the journey.

”You really are just thrown into the situation. You really don’t know what to expect, or how to feel. I guess the one thing the doctors always told us was to take it one day at a time, and that’s the only way you’re going to stay sane in this situation. “\

September 25 is Kennedy’s final day of treatment she will be deemed cancer free.

”To see her grow and just turn into the beautiful little girl, well I mean she’s a little woman. She’s very mature for her age now. And just so proud of her and what she’s overcome.” Kendra said.

Kendra explained the support from the community during the toughest time in their life was indescribable.

”The second that we let everyone know that she had been diagnosed, I mean I’ve never ever received that much outpour of support. And prayers, you need God in this situation, and you need God every day, and the prayers, really I felt like helped so much.”

Kennedy’s Dad, Gunter Elenburg, said the community is their foundation was critical; it kept the family strong.

”Thinking that childhood cancer could be the worst thing that you could go through, but in our situation, we found out the worst thing could be childhood cancer without the support of the community, friends, family, and the strong supportive crew we’ve had.” Gunter said.

They shared that Kennedy’s combat with Leukemia will be in the past.

”So every bead represents a poke, a fever, chemo, an x-ray, anything you can possibly imagine. And so she learned every one of these beads.” Kendra said.

Kendra said Kennedy will still have 10 years of testing to ensure the cancer does not return.

The bell celebration will be held September 25 at 5 p.m. on the Clay County Courthouse Square.

