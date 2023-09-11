Four Stars Auto Ranch to host luncheon celebrating breast cancer warriors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Wednesday, Sept. 27, Four Stars Auto Ranch will host a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. celebrating those who have fought breast cancer and honoring those who lost their battle against it.

The event will feature Heidi Floyd, a breast cancer survivor and motivational speaker, sharing her story. Attendees will receive lunch and a personalized gift.

The luncheon is free to attend but is reservation only. Those interested need to secure their seat before the event by emailing Emily Shaver or calling Jackie Hoegger at 940-631-7999.

