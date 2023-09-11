Jury seated in Amber McDaniel punishment trial

FT. WORTH, Texas (KAUZ) - The jury has been seated in Amber McDaniel’s sentencing trial in Tarrant County.

McDaniel pleaded guilty to charges related to the murder of her son, Wilder McDaniel, in April 2023 and requested her trial be moved to Tarrant County in August. She is accused of child endangerment and tampering with evidence.

According to our reporters, the jury consists of seven women, five men, and one male alternate.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.