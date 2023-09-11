Email City Guide
Manhunt Monday: Sun Valley Shooting Suspect

(Wichita Falls Police Department)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are looking for 33-year-old Arkyshia Ariell Jones in reference to the shooting at Sun Valley Apartments.

On August 29, Wichita Falls Police Department officers were sent to the Sun Valley Apartments on E. Central Fwy at approximately 11:45 p.m.

According to the WFPD, officers found a 19-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder being tended to by a man who had applied a tourniquet to her injury. The man identified the entry and exit wounds for the officers at the scene, who then re-applied a tourniquet to the victim’s shoulder.

Witnesses at the scene said Jones left before police arrived.

WFPD later issued a warrant for Jones’s arrest for aggravated assault.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers said to call their non-emergency number at 940-322-9888 if you have any details on the whereabouts of Jones.

