Meals on Wheels to hold Boots and Heels for Hot Meals fundraiser

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels’ Boots and Heels for Hot Meals fundraiser will be returning on October 12.

The fundraiser will begin at 6:00 p.m. at The Warehouse in Downtown Wichita Falls.

The event will have live music, dinner, and an auction. Meals on Wheels is asking for sponsors and vendors for the fundraiser.

The Boots and Heels for Hot Meals fundraiser began in 2019. This will be the second time the event is held as the 2020 fundraiser was cancelled.

The Warehouse is located at 1401 Lamar St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.

