More Rain with a Fall Cool Front

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong, fall cool front arrives this evening with areas of showers and storms along and behind it. The heaviest storms will be found just southwest of Texoma tonight. Look for showers to continue into Tuesday with clouds and drizzle perhaps into the afternoon. We may see a drier period Tuesday night and Wednesday before more rain returns to the forecast Wednesday night, Thursday, and Friday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with lows at night in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.