Texas DPS driver license offices reopen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Office reopened for regular business hours on Monday morning following a closure caused by a system upgrade.

Offices will be extending hours in high-population areas in order to help accommodate rebooked appointments.

Texas DPS asks anyone who had an appointment that was canceled between Sept. 5 and Sept. 8 and has not yet been rebooked to email CUSTOMERSERVICEDL@dps.texas.gov and include your name and preferred DL office for assistance.

The outage resulted from an upgrade to the system over Labor Day weekend, affecting all driver’s license services, including renewing or replacing a license or identification card and obtaining a driver’s record.

