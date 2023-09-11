WFPD takes barricaded suspect into custody

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police have taken a man into custody who barricaded himself into an apartment in the 5500 block of Professional Drive Monday morning.

The call came in just before 10:00 a.m. Our crews say the suspect, identified as Edondre Smith, came down the stairs and was handcuffed by officers around 11:45 a.m.

Officers, some in tactical gear, surrounded a particular building of the Highpoint Village apartment complex during the incident. A large SWAT vehicle was also on the scene. Officials said the building was cleared of all residents before negotiators arrived at the scene.

We’ve been told Smith is believed to have been involved in a shooting on Sunday that injured Bubba McDaniel. But no official charges have been filed for that incident at this time. Smith was taken into custody for unrelated warrants.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.