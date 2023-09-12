Amber McDaniel sentencing trial starts with talk of deleted text messages

Fort Worth, Texas (KAUZ) - Testimony in the sentencing trial for Amber McDaniel, who pleaded guilty to charges back in April related to the murder of her son, began this morning.

Opening statements began with Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie. He took this time to lay out the relationship between James Staley and Amber McDaniel. Gillespie highlighted the violent signs that Staley had shown towards Wilder McDaniel, Amber’s son.

Gillespie then talked about Amber and Bubba McDaniel’s “Justice for Wilder” campaign and how Amber benefited from the campaign.

When the Defense team had their time to talk, they argued that Amber was a good mother for the first two or so years of Wilder’s life and pointed out that Amber lived with her parents, had a job, and paid rent and bills.

The Defense then highlighted how when Amber and Staley got into a fight, Staley would purposely go after Wilder because that was the only way to get under Amber’s skin. Defense Attorney Mark Barber mentioned how Amber will be testifying during the trial.

After the Defense ended their opening statements at 10:05 a.m., Gillespie called the first witness, WFPD Detective Tanner Fowler. Fowler has been with WFPD for just over 10 years.

During questioning, Fowler stated that Amber did not disclose certain text messages to him, including one that mentioned how Wilder “... should be culled.” Gillespie then mentioned how there were 9,751 text messages between Amber and Staley that were deleted.

While on the stand, Fowler mentioned how those deleted messages were very important during the capital murder case against James Staley.

