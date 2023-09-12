City of Wichita Falls to hold surplus auction

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls will be holding an auction for surplus vehicles and equipment on Sept. 16.

The auction is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Central Services Complex located at 2100 Seymour Highway Wichita Falls, Texas 76301.

Some of the items listed for auction include ten trash trucks, three case backhoes, two case loaders, BMW police motorcycles, 12 Ford Crown Victoria Police Cars along with various lawnmowers and other miscellaneous property from dinnerware to 400 stacked chairs.

A full list of items available in this auction can be found here.

