Edondre Smith booked on six charges after barricade incident

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Sept. 11, WFPD responded to a barricaded suspect at the Highpoint Village apartment complex on Professional Dr. at approximately 11 a.m. The suspect, Edondre Smith, was believed to be connected to shooting Bubba McDaniel the night before.

Upon arrival at the scene, our crews observed WFPD officers and members of SWAT surrounding the building and attempting to call Smith down from an upstairs apartment. They had previously vacated the building of any other residents.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., Smith surrendered himself to authorities and was arrested for previous warrants for charges unrelated to Sunday night’s events.

Smith’s charges date back to 2019, when he was accused of harassment. In early 2021, Smith was charged with assault, bodily injury, and criminal mischief after an argument with his then-girlfriend turned physical. Later, in mid-2021, Smith was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he pointed a gun at two men he claimed stole a gun from him.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, police were at Highpoint Village yesterday looking to arrest Smith for the above charges since they knew it was a place he frequented. They located him in an upstairs apartment of one of the buildings, and reportedly, Smith barricaded himself in the apartment.

Officers were unsure at the time whether Smith was unarmed; therefore, they took precautions by evacuating and surrounding the building.

Smith is currently being held in Wichita County Jail on a total bond of $154,332.

